Pools go up against League One leaders Rotherham United this evening with a place at Wembley up for grabs in front of a sell-out crowd at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Featherstone is no stranger to big games with Pools having experienced their successful play-off camping last season.

But while the 33-year-old concedes tonight’s semi-final is not as significant as that occasion at Ashton Gate, he has been surprised by the heightened buzz around the town heading into the game.

Nicky Featherstone will be looking for his first start in the Papa Jonh's Trophy this season against Rotherham United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

“I don't think it is [our biggest game]. I think the play-off campaign last year was massively important for this club to get back into the Football League. That tops this,” explained Featherstone.

“But it’s a nice distraction away from the league. The cup run, and the money that comes with it, you don’t account for at the start of the season so it’s a nice bonus for the club financially as well.

Featherstone added to The Mail: “There’s a connection with the fans that I've not had, with the club and the fans. You can quite clearly see that.

“To have a sell-out, it’s the first one I've had, is massive.

Nicky Featherstone has been surprised by the anticipation of Hartlepool United's semi-final with Rotherham United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I was at an appearance this week and the buzz around the place and the excitement of this game is massive, probably more than I thought to be honest.”

The Pools captain has only made one appearance so far in this competition, as a substitute in the third round win over Bolton Wanderers, with Graeme Lee often using the competition to rotate his squad.

But, having missed out on the FA Cup trip to Crystal Palace through suspension, Featherstone admits he will be ready to go if called upon against Rotherham.

“There’s pressure on us to win every game we go out in. So there’s no added pressure [if I’m selected],” said Featherstone.

“I’ve made myself available for this competition right from the group stages. I want to play every game that I can.

“It doesn't matter what stage of the competition, I want to play games of football.

“I understand why the team is changed, but personally I want to play every game that I can.”

