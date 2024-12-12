Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has hailed the influence of Nicky Featherstone as the veteran midfielder prepares to make his 600th career appearance on Saturday.

Well over 400 of those have come for Pools, with Featherstone spending more than a decade at Victoria Park and becoming the club's fourth highest appearance maker of all time earlier in the campaign.

The 36-year-old has been part of some of the club's most challenging and memorable periods but his reliable performances and commitment to Pools have never wavered.

Featherstone was an integral part of Dave Challinor's promotion-winning side in 2020/21 and has been the club captain for much of the last few years.

Despite his distinguished service, Featherstone has at times divided opinion and was even written off over the summer after Pools signed a whole host of new midfielders.

Yet the former Hull, Hereford and Walsall man has made a habit of proving people wrong and has again been one of his side's most important players this term, featuring in 19 of his team's 21 National League matches.

The metronomic midfielder has started all eight league games under Lawrence and the experienced manager hailed his influence on and off the pitch as he prepares to celebrate another milestone at Southend on Saturday.

"It's amazing," he said.

"He's a player-coach but at the moment he's primarily a player, he's so important to us.

"Unless he drops to pieces between now and Saturday, he will be making his 600th appearance.

"That's very good, that doesn't happen too often at any level of football.

"That's something to be very proud of and hopefully it's a successful 600th appearance."