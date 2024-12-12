Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone admits he'll make a decision on his future towards the end of the season.

The 36-year-old is set to make his 600th career appearance this weekend when Pools take on Southend in Essex.

Well over 400 of those have come for Pools, with the metronomic midfielder spending more than a decade at Victoria Park and becoming the club's fourth highest appearance maker of all time earlier in the campaign.

Despite his distinguished service, Featherstone has at times divided opinion and was even written off over the summer after Pools signed a whole host of new midfielders.

Yet the former Hull, Hereford and Walsall man has made a habit of proving people wrong and has again been one of his side's most important players this term, featuring in 19 of his team's 21 National League matches.

Featherstone, who has aspirations to turn to management when he does call time on his playing career, has started all eight league games under Lennie Lawrence.

And the experienced midfielder admits he'll take time to consider whether he has at least another season in his legs towards the end of the current campaign.

"I think when you get to my age you do start taking it season by season," he said.

"You get into that last two or three months and see how you are physically.

"You have to think about how you are mentally as well, this game takes a toll on you sometimes.

"The highs are short-lived and the lows can feel prolonged.

"What I've managed to do this season more than any other season is manage how much I'm training and that's helped me a lot during games.

"Prior to this season, I've trained every day and that takes its toll, especially on the astroturf we have here.

"What I've done - and what the management staff have allowed me to do - is take a training session off when I need to and that's been massively important.

"In terms of how long I'll go on for, I don't know - let's take it season to season."