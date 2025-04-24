Featherstone, who has spent more than a decade at the Prestige Group Stadium during one of the most turbulent periods in the club's history, is optimistic about the future as the takeover saga rumbles on. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone admits he remains optimistic about the club's future despite another turbulent week.

The veteran, who turns 37 in September, has seen it all during more than a decade at Pools. Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time, has been relegated, written off and even released during a tumultuous spell at the Prestige Group Stadium and is one of just three players from the 2021 promotion-winning campaign still at the club.

Strangely, the metronomic midfielder has divided opinion throughout large parts of his time in the North East. Despite his calming influence in midfield and unwavering composure in possession, Featherstone has never been the most dynamic and has been criticised by some fans, who feel his passing can lack purpose at times. Yes despite his naysayers, Featherstone was an almost ever-present part of the side that won promotion back to the Football League in 2021 under Dave Challinor and has been trusted by just about every manager to have have sat in the dugout - and there have been plenty - since he first signed for Pools in 2014. The vastly experienced midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer but is expected to pen a new deal, has remained loyal to Pools through thick and thin.

Despite all he's experienced, the current situation has to rank as among the most challenging of Featherstone's Pools career. Having signed a player-coach contract last summer, the 36-year-old has found himself on the fringes of the side for just about the first time since his arrival from Harrogate, with Easter Monday's win over Gateshead his first start for almost two months. Of course, looming largest of all is the club's uncertain future, with the ongoing takeover saga taking another dramatic twist on Wednesday after the interim board published a statement suggesting it was "highly unlikely" the club would change hands before the end of the season, when current owner Raj Singh has vowed to pull his funding. Even so, Featherstone is hopeful a solution can be found and the club's future secured and admits he remains optimistic despite the latest in what seems like a long list of setbacks.

"I think it can be a positive future," he said.

"I have no insight into what's going on behind the scenes but I think you have to think positively, the club's over 100 years old.

"You have to look at it in a positive way. The club's been in this situation before, it's been saved before.

"I totally understand where the fans are coming from, we're in a tough situation.

"I'm positive on the whole and hopefully there's someone out there that can take us on and take us to new heights."