Nicky Featherstone outlines why the return of fans is 'massive' for Hartlepool United

That’s the view of club captain Nicky Featherstone ahead of the new season getting underway with the visit of Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon.

Games were played behind-closed-doors for almost the entirety of last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Featherstone can’t wait to see them return through the turnstiles this campaign, highlighting the National League play-off final as a good example of how powerful the Pools support can prove to be.

Ahead of the new season, Featherstone said: “It’s going to be massive to have fans back.

"You could see from the Weymouth game, the Bromley game and obviously the final itself.

"They’ve got their football club back to where it belongs now so it’ll be massively important for us.

"Our home form last season was very good and hopefully the fans can help us with that back at Victoria Park.”

Just 27 days separated the dramatic National League promotion final win against Torquay United and Pools opening friendly at Runcorn Linnets.

Since the 9-1 demolition of the Northern Premier League West Division side, Challinor’s men have fell to a trio of defeats against National League North clubs Blyth Spartans, Gateshead and Spennymoor Town.

They rounded off their preparations for the new season on a more positive result and performance after easing to a 5-0 win at Northern Premier League side Dunston UTS on Friday night.

Ahead of the new season, Hartlepool United have confirmed a double signing.

Forward Mark Cullen joins newly promoted Pools after recently leaving Port Vale while defender Jake Lawlor has also signed.

Cullen, 29, played for both Newcastle United and Hull City during his youth career and has more recently played for Luton Town, Blackpool and Port Vale.

