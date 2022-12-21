Featherstone stuck with the club throughout its time in the National League and played a pivotal role in getting the club promoted back to the EFL in 2021 where he would then extend his stay by another two years.

In over eight years with Hartlepool, Featherstone has made over 350 appearances and continues to be an important figure, particularly this season as the club looks to move away from danger once more in League Two.

But with Featherstone having the unfortunate experience of relegation on his CV with the club, how does this current predicament compare to that of five years ago?

Nicky Featherstone of Hartlepool United celebrates victory during the League Two match against Crawley Town at the Broadfield Stadium. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“No I think the club was in a far worse position [then],” Featherstone recently told The Mail when asked whether there are similarities to the 2016-17 campaign.

“If you look at that squad, a lot of players have gone on and played higher. I don’t think that team was a bottom two team in League Two, it was just the circumstances.

“I think the club is in a much better position now and a much better place off the field. It’s just up to us as players and a management staff to get it right now.

“We’ve still got enough games to sort that out.”

Nicky Featherstone was part of the Hartlepool United squad who were relegated from the Football League in 2017. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Featherstone skippered his side to their first away win of the season last time out against Crawley Town and the 34-year-old suggests one of the key factors to getting out of trouble will be to maintain the belief that they can avoid the drop.

“It’s massive. Without belief there’s no hope I suppose. So that’s probably the biggest thing for me: believing that we can get out of this mess,” said Featherstone.

“Belief and confidence are going to be a massive part of getting out of this because it's tough when you’re down there.