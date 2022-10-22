Keith Curle has made several changes to the side who were heavily beaten by Everton under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy in midweek with captain Featherstone back in the squad following an ankle ligament injury.

Featherstone is one of eight changes from the Everton debacle as Ben Killip returns in goal with Clarke Oduor, David Ferguson, Mark Shelton, Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke and Josh Umerah also returning to the starting XI.

Featherstone has been missing since being forced off in the 1-1 draw with Colchester United early in September.

Nicky Featherstone returns to the Hartlepool United squad against Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Seven goal striker Umerah is also back in the starting XI with new signing Theo Robinson dropping to the bench having featured against both Harrogate Town and Everton under-21s since his arrival last week.

Full-back Jamie Sterry is a notable absentee for Curle’s side. The 26-year-old made his return from a back injury at Harrogate a week ago and was on the bench in the Papa Johns Trophy but is not involved in today’s squad. Mouhamed Niang is one of just three players to keep their spot from Tuesday’s 6-0 defeat with defenders Alex Lacey and Euan Murray also in the side.

Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor is included in a league squad for the first time since August in the goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers as he is named among the substitutes. Striker Mikael Ndjoli misses out on Curle’s squad with Jack Hamilton and Joe Grey still sidelined through injury.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Niang, Murray, Lacey, Ferguson, Oduor, Shelton, Featherstone, Crawford, Cooke, Umerah