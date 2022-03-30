Pools rescued a point against Mansfield Town after the Stags had raced into a two goal lead through George Lapslie and James Perch.

Despite a bright start from Graeme Lee’s side, the visitors asserted their dominance in the game and might have ran away with things before Joe Grey gave Pools a lifeline.

And Clough could not believe what he was seeing as Luke Molyneux fired Pools level within two minutes.

Nigel Clough was left frustrated at Mansfield Town's lack of game management against Hartlepool United (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It’s a result which kept Mansfield outside of the play-off places and moved Pools back into the top half of the table.

“Apart from the start of the game and the five minutes before half-time, I thought we played exceptionally well tonight,” said Clough.

“The mad five minutes before half-time has obviously cost us, but also the amount of chances we created in the second half, we failed to finish one.

“They [Hartlepool] had two or three shots in the whole game.

“We got caught just one long ball over the top between young Jason Law and Perchy. That happens and what you then do is don’t concede again.

“You get the experience of Oli Hawkins, who gives the ball away, and all of a sudden they’re back in it, 2-2 from absolutely nowhere.

“We’ve only ourselves to blame, the ball should be put in the corner for Lucas [Akins] to chase, and then you get in at half-time disappointed at 2-1.

“It’s a lack of game management from our experienced players.”

