2 . Rebuilding their threadbare squad

Pools have just 10 players currently under contract, including teenagers Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy, veteran Nicky Featherstone and experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith, who both also have coaching roles at the club, as well as the likes of Adam Campbell, Jack Hunter, Sam Folarin and Luke Charman, who were all on the fringes of the side last season. At this stage, only Tom Parkes and Jamie Miley can be considered guaranteed starters. Pools now face the unenviable task of assembling a competitive squad despite having lost ground on their National League rivals. Recent off-field issues will have done the club's reputation no favours at all. Photo: Lewis Storey