Here are some of the biggest challenges facing Grayson, who replaced head coach Anthony Limbrick on Thursday, ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
1. Keeping hold of their prize assets
Pools are at risk of losing leading scorer Mani Dieseruvwe, indefatigable midfielder Nathan Sheron as well as long-serving pair Joe Grey and David Ferguson over the coming weeks. Pools have made contract offers to all four but will have to prove they're capable of competing at the right end of the National League table next term to stand any chance of keeping hold of even some of the quartet. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Rebuilding their threadbare squad
Pools have just 10 players currently under contract, including teenagers Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy, veteran Nicky Featherstone and experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith, who both also have coaching roles at the club, as well as the likes of Adam Campbell, Jack Hunter, Sam Folarin and Luke Charman, who were all on the fringes of the side last season. At this stage, only Tom Parkes and Jamie Miley can be considered guaranteed starters. Pools now face the unenviable task of assembling a competitive squad despite having lost ground on their National League rivals. Recent off-field issues will have done the club's reputation no favours at all. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Adapting to the National League
While Grayson arrives with a whole host of experience managing in England, he's never taken charge of a non-league side. The National League has its own set of rigorous, relentless demands that Grayson, who has spent the last few years managing in India and Nepal, will need to adapt to. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Instilling a clear style of play
Pools have chopped and changed between a whole host of different styles and approaches throughout the last few years. From Darren Sarll's dedication to direct football, to the more possession-based approach favoured by the likes of Kevin Phillips and Anthony Limbrick, Pools have lurched in one direction and then another, with a detrimental effect on the playing squad. Now, with just 10 players under contract, Grayson does at least have something of a blank canvas from which to build and develop his squad this summer. Photo: Lewis Storey
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.