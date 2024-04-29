2 . August 28th, 2023

Pools, who had kicked off at 5:30 on Saturday after their game against Fylde was selected for television, had less than 48 hours to recover before a trip to title favourites Chesterfield, which was billed as a real test of their promotion credentials. John Askey's side showed few signs of weary legs in the opening exchanges and raced into a two goal lead after just seven minutes as Mani Dieseruvwe continued his impressive start to life with his new team, scoring his fifth goal in five matches, before mercurial Frenchman Anthony Mancini made it 2-0 in the seventh minute. Mancini in particular was proving too good for the Spirites, who pulled one back after a quarter-of-an-hour, but went down midway through the first half and was forced off with a serious hamstring tear. The talented midfielder's departure changed the game, with the home side scoring twice more and winning it at the death, and drastically altered the direction of Hartlepool's season. Mancini would not be seen for another four months, by which time Pools were closer to the relegation zone than the promotion places. Photo: Frank Reid