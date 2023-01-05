With the January transfer window now open the focus will be on Keith Curle bringing players in to Hartlepool United - but what of those who may leave the club at the end of the season?
While the arrival of January means clubs can start buying players, it also means some players currently within squads are now heading into the final six-months of their contract.
Players who are out of contract in the summer are now able to negotiate terms elsewhere should they wish - something which Hartlepool found out to their detriment last season with the likes of Luke Molyneux and Timi Odusina unable to agree a new deal at the end of the season.
And once again there are a number of key players who are entering the final few months of their current deals at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Here are nine players Hartlepool could lose this summer should terms not be agreed over a new contract in the coming months.
1. Ben Killip
The Hartlepool No.1 penned a new one-year deal last summer after helping the club retain its Football League status and has continued in place this season. Killip is one of the longest serving players remaining at the club having joined in 2019 and is closing in on 150 appearances. By and large Killip has enjoyed a solid season so far but with Kyle Letheren and youngster Patrick Boyes the back-up options, an extension on Killip’s deal will be necessary unless Pools are to bring in a new goalkeeper. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
2. Jamie Sterry
Sterry is one of the few remaining players from the promotion winning campaign of 2020-21. The full-back made a huge impact when joining in December 2020 and has gone on to establish himself as a key player for Pools. The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal in 2021 which will expire this summer meaning he is able to discuss terms with other clubs. Sterry has endured a troubling season with injury which may concern potential suitors but from Hartlepool’s point of view he will be one player they will be desperate to keep beyond the summer. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
3. Mark Shelton
Shelton agreed a one-year deal last summer but has endured a challenging season whether by injury or falling out of favour under previous manager Paul Hartley. The midfielder has recently returned to the side as a makeshift defender under Keith Curle and this will be an important second half of the season for him as to where his future may lie beyond the summer. Shelton never hides his admiration for Hartlepool but at 26-years-old, regular game time will be high on his agenda when it comes to negotiating terms. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
4. Nicky Featherstone
Captain Featherstone is another who agreed a two-year deal following promotion back to the Football League with the 34-year-old still a key player for Pools this season. Featherstone has made over 350 appearances for the club but there will be a time where both parties will need to move on from one another such as with Gary Liddle at the end of last season. Will that come this summer or should the club look to keep Featherstone for another year? It’s another important contract to sort. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
