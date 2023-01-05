2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry is one of the few remaining players from the promotion winning campaign of 2020-21. The full-back made a huge impact when joining in December 2020 and has gone on to establish himself as a key player for Pools. The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal in 2021 which will expire this summer meaning he is able to discuss terms with other clubs. Sterry has endured a troubling season with injury which may concern potential suitors but from Hartlepool’s point of view he will be one player they will be desperate to keep beyond the summer. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver