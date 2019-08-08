No offers have been made for reported Middlesbrough target Wes Burns
Fleetwood’s assistant manager Clint Hill says the club haven’t received any offers for winger Wes Burns – despite reported interest from Middlesbrough.
The Teessiders were keen to add one more player to their squad ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline, yet Burns, 24, appears to be staying put.
“Wes has been with us all week. It’s paper talk at the moment until you get a firm offer on the table,” said Hill. “He has trained all week. He has been different class and is in our minds for Saturday.”Asked if there had been a firm offer, Hill answered: “Not that I know of but I’m not really privy to financials.”
“Until a firm offer comes on the table we have not really got anything to fend off for anyone.
“We would like to keep everyone we have got at the moment because we believe we have a strong squad.”