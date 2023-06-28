FC Hartlepool ‘buzzing’ as historic Northern League season approaches

FC Hartlepool are currently preparing for their first ever season in the Ebac Northern League after their Wearside League title win.

Terry Hill’s men secured promotion into step six of the non-league pyramid last season with their Wearside League title win and they have been handed a baptism of fire as the fixture computer gave them a derby day at Easington Colliery to open up a historic campaign.

The short trip to Welfare Park was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th July, but was almost immediately put back to the previous night as the two sides meet under the floodlights in a 7.30pm kick-off. Recently relegated Thornaby will provide the opposition for Grayfields first ever Northern League fixture in the first midweek of the campaign and Loynes has revealed the Hartlepool squad are relishing a challenging start to the season.

He told The Mail: “The Northern League fixtures being released this week just adds to the excitement around the club at the moment and what a great fixture to start with.

“(It is a) local derby at Easington on a Friday night under the lights and it’s a tough one but one we are all very much looking forward to.

“There’s a buzz around the place at the minute and that has carried on from last season’s promotion win. The lads have been back in training for just over a week now and put in four very good sessions so far we have the aim of getting them as fit as they possibly can be ahead of that game in five weeks time.”

Hill and Loynes have been hard at work adding to their squad and confirmed five new signings over the last week.

Former Marske United and Stockton Town goalkeeper Lewis McDonald brings significant experience of higher levels in the non-league pyramid after he became the duo’s first summer addition and that was followed by Northern League stalwart Steven Oakley.

Former Darlington and Shildon midfielder Jonny Davis has also put pen-to-paper and he was joined by attacking duo Alex Hutchinson and Connor Short as Hill and Loynes boosted their options at the top end of the pitch. More new signings could follow as Loynes revealed his satisfaction over the progress made in navigating a challenging month for clubs around the Northern League.

He said: “Player wise we are very happy. The majority from our Wearside league title-winning squad have stayed and committed to next season, with only Charlie Ord moving on and we wish him all the best for the future. We were always going to look to add some more Northern league experience and a bit more quality to the squad and again we are very happy with the additions so far. We are also still speaking to a couple of players so could possibly be another one or two come in over the next few weeks.”

FC Hartlepool season tickets for what will be a historic campaign are now available from Grayfields or by contacting Chris Murray at [email protected]

