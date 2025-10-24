Gateshead defender relishing reunion with former Hartlepool United manager

Gateshead will face a Truro City side managed by former Hartlepool United boss John Askey on Saturday afternoon.

Gateshead defender David Ferguson will find a familiar face in the away dugout at the International Stadium on Saturday as the Heed take on a Truro City side managed by former Hartlepool United boss John Askey.

Ferguson was part of the Pools squad when Askey was appointed as permanent successor to Keith Curle in February 2023 as they fought an unsuccessful battle against relegation into the National League. A promising start to the following season that comprised of four wins in the opening five games raised hopes that a quickfire return to League Two could be secured. However, a run of just three wins in 19 league games saw Askey’s side plummet to seventeenth place in the table and his reign was brought to an end following a 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic on the penultimate day of 2023.

Askey returned to management with Truro during the summer of 2024 and led the Tinners into Non-League’s top tier as National League South champions during his first season in charge and will now hope to claim a win against Gateshead on Saturday that could lead his side out of the National League relegation zone if results elsewhere go their way.

Heed defender Ferguson described his former Pools boss as ‘a good man’ and revealed how much he enjoyed playing under him during his time in charge of the club.

He said: “I got on well with John and I thought I did well under him. He was quite easy to work with and he let you play with freedom. It was a nice time working under him, he’s a good bloke, a good man and it was unfortunate that it didn’t work out for him at Hartlepool but I definitely enjoyed my time working under him at the club.”

Consistency

After an inconsistent start to the season, Gateshead are starting to find their feet under former Blyth Spartans and Darlington manager Alun Armstrong.

A summer of change at the International Stadium saw several key figures from the Heed setup and playing squad depart - but Armstrong has picked up the pieces and appears to be on his way to providing some stability. A win against Truro on Saturday would mean the Tynesiders have lost just one of their last six games in all competitions and Ferguson believes there will be more to come from his side as a number of injured players return to full fitness over the coming weeks.

He said: “It was more or less about the consistency with us and that comes with us being a young group. I knew the longer we went into the season, the stronger we would get and that’s the feeling within the group.

“It’s a new squad, there’s a lot of new players that have come in and there’s players in there that didn’t really play last year. There’s only really Kenton Richardson, Joey (Grayson) and Tiernan (Brooks) that played regularly. We are starting to gel, there are partnerships and relationships forming and it’s a tight-knit group - but it’s about understanding what the gaffer and Butts (Jacob Butterfield) want from us too.

“We need to find a balance and we have improved defensively so it’s not about having to score three or four to win a game and we are working hard on that. Players are coming back, we will get stronger and we will keep improving as the season goes on.”