Hartlepool United fell to defeat against Northampton Town at Sixfields. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Sam Hoskins grabbed his ninth goal of the season to open the scoring before substitute Chanka Zimba scored with almost his first touch of the game as the Cobblers scored from yet another set piece this season.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Pools who lacked any real cutting edge and were left empty handed.

Grame Lee made two changes to his starting XI from the win over Newport County eight days ago including a debut for teenager Nicholas Bilokapic who deputised for Ben Killip in goal who missed out with an illness.

Martin Smith dropped to the bench in place of Bryn Morris who returned to the lineup for the first time since the 1-1 draw with Sutton United as Lee stuck with five in defence following the success in South Wales.

And Pools almost got off to the best possible start when Tom Crawford’s pass was met by Omar Bogle who turned Aaron McGowan well to advance into the area before forcing a good save from Liam Roberts.

Immediately up the other end and the home side had the chance to punish Pools as Hoskins found Mitch Pinnock who brought Bilokapic into action with a fine stop.

But Bilokapic had to pick the ball out of his net two minutes later when Pinnock this time found Hoskins and the striker slotted between the legs of the young goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

Pools did not help themselves with a number of erratic mistakes in defence during the first half, one which saw Gary Liddle perhaps fortunate to only collect a yellow card.

Pools did settle though and edged into things towards the end of the half and almost levelled when Luke Molyneux stung the fingers of Roberts.

It was a brighter start after the break for Lee’s side as David Ferguson saw an effort just wide.

But the hosts doubled their lead when Joseph Mills’ freekick was missed by Liddle, falling to Zimba from six yards, as the substitute powered beyond Bilokapic.

Molyneux came close to a quick reply but it was the home side who pressed on from there with the game beyond Pools.

The defeat means Pools have still not won at Sixfields since 1969.

