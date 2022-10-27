Pools are propping the table up with just one win in 16 games and with the worst defence and goal difference.

Keith Curle will be desperate to get to the transfer window and bring in some of his own players to freshen things up.

But, of course, there is still plenty to play for with 90 more points on offer.

Pools are just three points adrift and know a decent mini-run can make things look much rosier.

The bookies however aren’t liking United’s chances of survival.

Here are the full relegations odds from league sponsor SkyBet.

