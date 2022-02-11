Olufela Olomola has joined Yeovil Town on loan for the rest of the season. Picture by FRANK REID

Olomola joined Pools in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Scunthorpe United but has struggled to force his way into the starting line-up at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances for Pools this season with his most recent outing coming in the Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final victory over Charlton Athletic.

Olomola featured five times under Graeme Lee, twice as a starter in the EFL Trophy where he impressed in a wide role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following the arrivals of Marcus Carver and Omar Bogle during the January transfer window, Olomola’s chances appear to have been limited further with the club now allowing him to spend the rest of the campaign in the National League with his former side Yeovil.

Olomola’s only goal for Pools came against another of his former clubs in the 3-3 draw with Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.