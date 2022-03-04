Bogle has hit the ground running since making the switch to Pools in January after leaving League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The 29-year-old scored his fourth goal in eight appearances in last weekend’s defeat at Walsall with Graeme Lee’s side having shown a big upturn in form since Bogle’s arrival.

The signing of Bogle could be seen as something of a coup for Pools given that he will doubtless have had admirers in the league above after things failed to work out with Doncaster due to several disagreements at management and boardroom level at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Bogle made his name in League Two with Grimsby Town before moving to the Championship with Wigan Athletic, eventually making a £1m switch to Cardiff City.

Bogle has had spells with the likes of Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic, as well as experience abroad in the Eredivisie with ADO Den Haag, before landing at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And Pools displayed their faith in the 29-year-old by offering him a two-and-a-half-year deal with Bogle seen as the focal point of the attack while they continue to consolidate back in the Football League.

With that brings an added responsibility on the forward’s shoulders, but it is something Bogle admits he does not feel after making a big impression since joining the club.

Asked when he feels pressure about the move Bogle told The Mail: “Not really.

“The manager has done everything he can to bring me to the club and he showed his faith in me and has believed in me so there’s no pressure.

“It’s just up to me to repay that faith he’s put in me.”

And Bogle has insisted he did not come to Pools for an easy ride with the striker keen to enjoy success in his time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I think just being able to focus on my football where a manager believes in me and there’s a group of players that believe in me as well [is good].

“I want to obviously achieve something as well. I haven't just come here to play games and that be it.

“I want to come here and hopefully build something.”

