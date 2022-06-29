Bogle only joined Pools in January as a free transfer following his exit from Doncaster Rovers, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But reports from journalist Pete O'Rourke have suggested Pools are now in talks with the South Wales club over the transfer of the 29-year-old just six months into his deal in the North East.

Bogle made a huge impact upon his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium, proving to be a focal point in Graeme Lee’s side as he switched to a 4-3-3 formation.

Omar Bogle has been linked with a move away from Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The change in system coincided with Bogle contributing four goals in his first eight games for the club as he was awarded the PFA fans player of the month for February.

Bogle also scored in the penalty shootout defeat to Rotherham United in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy but that would be the last time he would find the target until grabbing the equaliser against Forest Green Rovers seven games later.

Like most within the Pools squad, Bogle’s form dipped in the final two months of the campaign after the club secured their League Two safety.

And speculation surrounding Bogle’s future has grown over recent days after Pools jetted out to Portugal for their warm weather training camp with questions as to whether the striker was included with the squad in the Algarve.

Omar Bogle made a bright start to his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And that speculation ramped up further when Paul Hartley named his squad to face Hibernian in their opening pre-season game with Bogle not involved.

Pools fell to a 2-0 defeat against the Scottish Premiership side as reports regarding Bogle’s future began to surface.

County are on the lookout for a new striker after League Two’s leading goalscorer Dominic Telford opted against signing a new deal at Rodney Parade, the 25-year-old instead agreeing a move to Crawley Town, and Bogle could be seen as an option for James Rowberry’s side should the two clubs be able to agree on a fee.