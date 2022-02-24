The Pools boss could be seen embracing his January signing at the end of Tuesday’s dramatic come-from-behind victory over Colchester United and he has admitted Bogle is the ideal player to have in his squad.

Bogle has hit the ground running since his switch to the Suit Direct Stadium with Tuesday’s goal at the Jobserve Community Stadium his third in seven games.

But it’s not just the goals which have caught the attention, it’s the all round play of the striker that has really helped Pools in recent weeks as they made it eight games unbeaten in League Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omar Bogle has made a big impact since joining Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The 29-year-old has led from the front on the pitch but Lee has revealed Pools’ star striker is a joy to work with off the field, too.

“He's a great lad. He’s a happy character,” said Lee.

“You have to keep onto him sometimes and what he has to do. He probably looks at me because I’m shouting at him, but if he puts the ball in the back of the net [I don’t mind]. He’s a good lad.

“We said before when we want to bring people in to improve the squad it wasn’t just on the pitch, it was off the pitch with the type of characters.

Omar Bogle missed the Hartlepool United team bus for their recent trip to face Crawley Town. Picture by Jamie Evans

“We’ve got a great changing room of lads who’ll work for each other so it was important we did that and the ones we’ve brought in have settled right in and are willing to work like the other lads are.”

Bogle was the subject of a number of jokes recently when he missed the team bus for Pools’ trip to Crawley Town.

As a result the striker was forced to drive the entire journey to Sussex.

But after a match-winning performance at the People’s Pension Stadium, Lee might have been forgiven for wanting his talisman to drive to Pools’ away game from now on.

This time however, Bogle was able to make the team bus as he once again got on the scoresheet at Colchester.

Lee joked: “I made it easy for him because we trained at Doncaster’s stadium so he knew where that was and he knew how to get on the bus. So we were alright.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.