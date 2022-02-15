Bogle emerged as a bit of a surprise recruit for Graeme Lee last month, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium following his exit from the Keepmoat Stadium.

And Bogle has already made a big impression since dropping back down into League Two after opening his account for Pools in the wins over Barrow and Crawley.

Bogle made his name for Grimsby Town at this level back in 2016-17 which earned him a move to Championship side Wigan.

Omar Bogle believes it was an easy decision to join Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But the 29-year-old spent just six months at the DW Stadium before sealing a £1m switch to Cardiff.

Things may not have gone as planned in the subsequent years following his move to South Wales, including his most recent spell with Doncaster, where disagreements with the ownership and former manager led to limited game time.

But Bogle’s stock remains quite high within the Football League and for Pools to be able to attract him to the North East can be seen as a coup.

Yet Bogle himself believes the decision to head to the Suit Direct Stadium was an easy one.

Omar Bogle has enjoyed a bright start to his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It wasn’t really [a big decision]. There were things that happened [at Doncaster] that were quite poor to be honest and how I was treated at the club was quite bad,” said Bogle.

“When I knew I wasn't going to be playing regularly enough it was an easy decision to move.

“I loved my time there in terms of being at that club and the supporters are great there and I've got great friends there.

“But in terms of how I was dealt with by the board and the previous manager you could say when the opportunity came to move on it was an easy decision.”

But why Hartlepool?

“It’s a massive club at this level, the supporters and the manager, he just said we need some goals in the final third.

“I met Mitch, the keeper who was here that came to Doncaster, and he said the boys are a great group so when you hear that, that’s the main thing.

“You know that you’re coming into a group that’s full of positive players and a close knit group. It makes my decision easier.

“It’s a great place for me to come now and be settled and to be able to just focus on football and nothing else outside of football.”

Bogle has committed to the cause in the North East by moving his family with him, the hope being he will be here for the long-term as Pools look to consolidate back in the Football League.

Bogle is no stranger to moving around having spent time in most parts of the country throughout his career with clubs such as Portsmouth, Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic as well as a spell in Holland.

“It’s a long way North but in all fairness, some of the places I’ve played in my career, I’ve actually been everywhere,” joked Bogle.

“I’ve been in every part of the country so it was only right that I came here.

“But now that I've come here, I’m settled, I’m just focusing on scoring goals and winning games for the team and seeing where we can go.”

