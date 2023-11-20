Hartlepool United ended their winless run in the National League against York City at the weekend but now must look to back that result up against Kidderminster Harriers.

John Askey got both the result and the performance he desired on his return to York but Pools must now look to build on their weekend endeavour when they travel to Kidderminster on Tuesday night.

Pools face another team below them in the National League table, with the Harriers currently bottom of the National League having won just three times all season.

And with Hartlepool hoping to climb back towards the play-off spots it represents another important fixture for Askey’s side.

Pools remain stretched defensively duo to injuries, Brody Paterson the latest to have been forced off against York, whilst there will likely need to be caution over the fitness of the likes of Callum Cooke and Kieran Wallace who made their first starts in two months at the weekend.

And here is our predicted XI:

