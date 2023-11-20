News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United face a quick turnaround when they face Kidderminster Harriers. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United face a quick turnaround when they face Kidderminster Harriers. Picture by FRANK REID
One change for Hartlepool United following York City win as John Askey's side face Kidderminster test - Predicted XI gallery

Hartlepool United ended their winless run in the National League against York City at the weekend but now must look to back that result up against Kidderminster Harriers.
By Joe Ramage
Published 20th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT

John Askey got both the result and the performance he desired on his return to York but Pools must now look to build on their weekend endeavour when they travel to Kidderminster on Tuesday night.

Pools face another team below them in the National League table, with the Harriers currently bottom of the National League having won just three times all season.

And with Hartlepool hoping to climb back towards the play-off spots it represents another important fixture for Askey’s side.

Pools remain stretched defensively duo to injuries, Brody Paterson the latest to have been forced off against York, whilst there will likely need to be caution over the fitness of the likes of Callum Cooke and Kieran Wallace who made their first starts in two months at the weekend.

And here is our predicted XI:

Dixon appears to have won back the No.1 spot for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon appears to have won back the No.1 spot for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Johnson produced a strong display in the win over York.

2. Zak Johnson

Johnson produced a strong display in the win over York. Photo: FRANK REID

Onariase has done well since returning to the starting line-up.

3. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase has done well since returning to the starting line-up. Photo: FRANK REID

Mattock enjoyed, arguably, the best display of his loan spell against York. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Joe Mattock

Mattock enjoyed, arguably, the best display of his loan spell against York. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

