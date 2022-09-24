Curle’s side were forced to settle for a point at the Suit Direct Stadium as they slid to the bottom of the League Two table owing to results elsewhere.
Things might have been different for Pools had they been able to convert one of their few opportunities – Wes McDonald’s goal bound effort which was cleared from the line by Ryan Law the closest either side would come.
And here is how Pools were rated.
1. Ben Killip - 6
Very limited afternoon in terms of what he had to deal with but will be pleased for the clean sheet.
2. Mouhamed Niang - 6
Deployed at right-back in place of the injured Sterry. Did OK. Usual hustle and bustle with one or two astray passes. Afternoon was cut short following a clash of heads with McKenzie where he had to be helped off.
3. Euan Murray - 7
Excellent saving tackle to deny McKenzie in the first half when things opened up for the Gillingham defender. Pretty steady afternoon with plenty of blocks and clearances, aside from one Mandron attack in the second half.
4. Alex Lacey - 7
Made a sound block to deny Reeves in the closing stages of the first half. A decent afternoon for the defender despite being substituted.
