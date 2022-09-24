News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United were forced to settle for a point against Gillingham in Keith Curle's first game in charge. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

'One moment of real quality' - How Hartlepool United were rated in goalless draw with Gillingham

Hartlepool United began the Keith Curle era with a goalless draw against Gillingham.

By Joe Ramage
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 7:20 pm

Curle’s side were forced to settle for a point at the Suit Direct Stadium as they slid to the bottom of the League Two table owing to results elsewhere.

Things might have been different for Pools had they been able to convert one of their few opportunities – Wes McDonald’s goal bound effort which was cleared from the line by Ryan Law the closest either side would come.

And here is how Pools were rated.

1. Ben Killip - 6

Very limited afternoon in terms of what he had to deal with but will be pleased for the clean sheet. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

2. Mouhamed Niang - 6

Deployed at right-back in place of the injured Sterry. Did OK. Usual hustle and bustle with one or two astray passes. Afternoon was cut short following a clash of heads with McKenzie where he had to be helped off. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Euan Murray - 7

Excellent saving tackle to deny McKenzie in the first half when things opened up for the Gillingham defender. Pretty steady afternoon with plenty of blocks and clearances, aside from one Mandron attack in the second half. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Alex Lacey - 7

Made a sound block to deny Reeves in the closing stages of the first half. A decent afternoon for the defender despite being substituted. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

