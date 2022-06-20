BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Nicky Featherstone and Ryan Donaldson of Hartlepool United lift the Vanarama National League Trophy during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

At the fourth time of asking, Pools had the chance to end their misery in the National League and make a return to the Football League.

Times were hard. With the COVID-19 pandemic still troubling the world it meant little over 3,000 supporters could make the trip to Bristol City’s Ashton Gate stadium, but it was a trip that will live with those supporters for a lifetime.

The scores were level in terms of victories between Pools and Torquay United that season after Dave Challinor’s side avenged a Halloween horror show with a clinical 1-0 victory at Plainmoor in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nerves were etched onto every Pools fans' face ahead of the promotion final with Torquay United. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

But neither side could muster up enough to dislodge Sutton United from the National League title as both would have to settle for a spot in the play-offs.

Pools brushed aside Bromley at the Suit Direct Stadium before a hard-fought win over Stockport County booked their spot in the final.

And when Luke Armstrong gave Pools a first half lead, supporters began dreaming of a return to the Football League.

But in the most dramatic of circumstances, Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan grabbed a 95th minute equaliser to send the tie into extra-time before, ultimately, a place in the Football League would be decided by a penalty shootout.

Torquay fans, too, had nerves heading into Bristol City's Ashton Gate. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Step forward Brad James and the rest, as they say, is history.

But just in case you needed reminding, here are some of the best pictures from a truly memorable afternoon at Ashton Gate as Pools clinched promotion.

Little over 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters were allowed to attend the promotion final with Torquay United. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pools and Torquay United went head-to-head for a place in the Football League. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Danny Wright of Torquay United battles for possession with Timi Odusina and Gary Liddle of Hartlepool United during the National League promotion final at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Luke Armstrong gave Hartlepool United the lead in the promotion final. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pools were within touching distance of promotion to the Football League. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan equalised for Torquay United in the 95th minute to send the game into extra-time. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pools captain Nicky Featherstone and midfielder Gavan Holohan are downbeat after Torquay United's late equaliser. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

With neither side able to find a winner the game went to a penalty shootout and the pressure was on Torquay's Matt Buse... (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Matt Buse's spot kick is pushed onto the bar by Brad James. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Matt Buse's penalty is saved by Brad James as Pools are promoted to the Football League. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pools players wheel away in celebration after clinching promotion back to the Football League. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Torquay United players are crestfallen after losing the penalty shootout. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pools ended their four year spell in the National League with victory over Torquay United. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pools supporters celebrate on the Ashton Gate pitch with their heroes after their penalty shootout success. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pools players celebrate their promotion back to the Football League. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay United reacts following the National League promotion final penalty shootout defeat. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pools players celebrate with the National League promotion final trophy at Bristol City's Ashton Gate. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Brad James celebrates Hartlepool United's promotion having played a crucial part in the shootout against Torquay United. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Jeff Stelling shares in the celebrations with Pools' shootout hero Brad James. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Fan favourite Gavan Holohan celebrates Pools' promotion success at Ashton Gate. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Rhys Oates fired the goals for Hartlepool United all season including the winner in the play-off semi-final against Stockport County to book their spot against Torquay United. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Dave Challinor guided Pools back to the Football League ending their four year stay in the National League. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)