The result means Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate is still yet to register his first competitive win in charge of the Teessiders, and some supporters are concerned by recent results.

Even so, many supporters voiced their support for Woodgate despite a disappointing performance at Ewood Park.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media.

Blackburn's Danny Graham celebrates scoring from the penalty spot against Middlesbrough.

@CCass6: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, our midfield is lost without Adam Clayton.

@Smithy_MFC84: The argument that “Pulis would be getting pelters for the season so far so why should Woody be any different?”, doesn’t hold weight with me. Woodgate is a rookie, trying to implement a new way of playing, with a squad far from complete. He needs TIME.

@Spreaderz: Midfield totally overran. Couldn’t get a grip. As we chased the hole in the middle was vast. Friend and Shotton exposed for pace in left channel. Howson looked accomplished at full back.

@GraemeBandeira: Hard to take any positives from that display yesterday. We missed @Clayts15 yesterday. Someone who could get his foot on the ball and settle things down. Our midfield was all over the shop. They played us down the flanks because our full backs were abysmal. We missed Coulson too

@Matt_Rowney: Results don’t bother me at this point in the season, it’ll take Woodgate time we just need to see progress, and today didn't show us any of that.

@PaulAhdal: Woodgate looking like what he is - a manager with zero prior managerial experience & little coaching experience. I fear that the #Boro job is too big for him at this stage, he needed to cut his teeth first. McClaren lost his first 4 games but McClaren was an experienced coach.

@BausorMFC: The fans need to realise that we are now a bottom half team and leave #Woodgate alone

@junenius: I don’t feel like Woodgate has been brave enough yet. It feels like he’s kind of only half in. If we are going full press and all out attack, put the new fullbacks in, put Browne in and out Tav in and just go for it.

@buzza1991: One positive from yesterday was the standing ovation and “one of our own” reception Stewwy Downing got from the Boro Away end, he put a lot of myths to bed mid week in the media and spoke very well. Will always be a Boro legend.