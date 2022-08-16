Over 700 amateur footballers to benefit from new partnership with physiotherapy clinic run by ex-Hartlepool United physio

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Sunday League secretary John Cooper with First Team Physiotherapy's Ian 'Buster' Gallagher.

Leaders of the Hartlepool Sunday League are delighted that a father and son combination well-known in such circles will be treating players.

It means that anyone registered with the 26 teams competing in the league can contact First Team Physiotherapy, owned by former Hartlepool United physio Ian ‘Buster’ Gallagher, for top-class treatment at a discounted rate.

And John Cooper, the Orangebox Training Solutions sponsored Sunday League’s secretary, has revealed it is the first time since the competition was formed 58 years ago that such a link up has existed.

John said: “In all of those years since 1964 there has never been a designated physio for the lads when they have all had to go private.

“To have a professional physio, with all the equipment that Premier League clubs have to use on their players, is just fantastic for the Sunday morning players.

“The partnership is there to help the Sunday morning players get treatment from an experienced physiotherapy without paying through the nose,” he added.

John is all too familiar with Buster and his son, Liam.

Buster played for years in the Sunday League for Staincliffe, Athletic Rugby and Blackhall Cricket Club. Liam is the current captain of Greatham Bull & Dog.

John, who has been the league secretary for 25 years and involved for much longer, said: “It’s great that people who have played in the Sunday League are willing to help the league and the players out in this way,” he added.

Any player registered for any of the 26 teams can text the First Team Physiotherapy number provided to their team secretary.

Players will be seen at one of two sites in the town at Hartlepool Rovers or The Arches.

Buster said: “It is about educating Sunday league footballers. The standard thing for players at that level would be to rest the injury like they are often told to do so when they head to A&E or wherever. The rehab from progression to playing is the gap that needs to be bridged.

“It is the educational side, during that gap, that has been missing. It was when I was playing and it is still missing now.

“We have to remember that local football is a recreational activity, so when players do get an injury it might mean they have to miss work and they need to be back as soon as possible to earn money. With this partnership, we can help players get back as soon as possible.

“The Sunday morning players are going to get the same treatment using the same equipment Premier League clubs have. To know John like I do, I know he has the players and clubs at heart,” he added.