Pools booked their spot in the last eight after seeing off League One side Bolton Wanderers at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday thanks to Matty Daly’s late strike to seal a 1-0 win over Ian Evatt’s side.

And Pools will find out their opponents in the last eight on Thursday morning when the draw for the next round is made.

Pools are one of three League Two clubs who remain in the competition alongside Harrogate Town and Sutton United.

That could become four should Exeter City come through their delayed round of 32 clash with Portsmouth and a round of 16 tie with Cambridge United.

The other outstanding tie of the last 16 is the London derby between Arsenal U21’s and Chelsea U21’s with League One sides Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic joining Pools in the quarter finals.

The quarter final draw of the Papa John’s Trophy will take place live on TalkSPORT on Thursday, January 6 on the Jim White and Simon Jordan show.

Taking place between 11am-11:30am, White and Jordan will be joined by former Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk who was a winner of the competition in 2006 with Swansea City.

From the quarter finals onwards, there will be no regionalisation which means clubs from the Northern section can face those from the Southern section in the last eight and beyond.

The quarter finals are scheduled to take place the week beginning January 24.

Daly’s strike on Tuesday earned Pools £40,000 in prize money taking their total to £100,000 for the competition.

Lee’s side were given £20,000 for entering this year’s EFL Trophy and were awarded £10,000 for their group stage success over Everton U21’s as well as £5,000 for each of their draws with Carlisle United and Morecambe.

The 3-0 success over Sheffield Wednesday in round two banked Pools a further £20,000 before the victory over Bolton on Tuesday.

Should Pools triumph in the quarter final they will pocket another £50,000 in prize money.

