Papa John's Trophy semi-final draw: This is when Hartlepool United, Rotherham, Wigan and Sutton will discover next opponent

Graeme Lee’s side overcame Charlton Athletic on penalties to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy following a spirited 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Pools led when Joe Grey brilliantly lofted the ball over Craig MacGillivray inside seven minutes but found themselves behind on the half hour with goals from Mason Burstow and Alex Gilbey.

But Lee’s side were able to force a shootout when substitute Luke Molyneux found the corner with a wonderful curling strike from the edge of the area.

And after Ben Killip had denied Elliot Lee, Jamie Sterry calmly dispatched his spot kick to move Pools one step closer to a Wembley final.

The EFL has confirmed the semi-final draw will take place live on Sky Sports on Saturday 29 January following the conclusion of Peterborough United’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Sheffield United (5:30pm kick-off).

Sky Sports’ David Prutton will be presenting the draw, with former Brighton & Crystal Palace forward Glenn Murray, and former Cardiff City and Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy on-hand to select the ties.

It has also been confirmed that the semi-final ties will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

An EFL statement added: “Both semi-final ties are scheduled for week commencing 7 March and are set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.”

On the win over Charlton, Lee added: “They kept going. With these games, once they are in it and the longer it goes on, the more belief the lads had and you could see that and it was exciting in the end.”

