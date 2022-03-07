Over 7,000 supporters will be packed into the Suit Direct Stadium as Graeme Lee’s side look to book their spot at Wembley for the first time against League One leaders Rotherham.

Pools have enjoyed a memorable cup run already claiming a number of scalps from League One having beaten Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic in previous stages of the competition.

And Lee’s side are now just 90 minutes from a Wembley final where they will be backed by a sellout crowd.

Hartlepool United's EFL Trophy semi-final tie with Rotherham United will be contested in from of a sellout crowd at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

"It’s exciting. The whole cup run, both the cups, the FA Cup and the Papa John’s has been exciting for the club and the fans and everyone associated with it,” said Lee.

"It’s a challenge against Rotherham. They’re top of the league. But to go to Wembley would be amazing and to have that trophy sitting there in our trophy cabinet would be even better.”

