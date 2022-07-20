Hartley has now been able to see his new side in action a number of times and has been pleased with what he has seen on the field as the players continue to implement his styles and methods into practice from the training ground.

Pools have enjoyed a mixture of results so far against varying opposition since their return to training last month and Hartley believes he can see his side growing with each game ahead of their trip to Walsall.

“I’m happy [with where we’re at]. I think they’re getting better game by game and day by day in how we want to play on the ball and off the ball,” Hartley told The Mail.

Paul Hartley remains pleased with how his Hartlepool United side are progressing in pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

“These pre-season games are often not the easiest, sometimes they’re a little bit false but it’s just about putting your work in and I feel we’re doing that.”

Despite what he has seen so far however, Hartley remains keen to add to his squad ahead of the curtain raiser at the Banks’s Stadium with attacking reinforcements still a priority.

Pools brought in Josh Umerah from Wealdstone last week for an undisclosed fee but Hartley knows he will need further options up front.