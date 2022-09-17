Pools suffered their fifth defeat of the season at the VBS Community Stadium thanks to second half goals from Will Randall and Harry Beautyman as Hartley remains without a league win since his arrival this summer.

Pools were second best throughout the contest in south London, with Hartley left with many questions to ponder as the pressure continues to ramp up.

“We’re not playing well enough,” conceded Hartley.

Paul Hartley say he will take the responsibility as Hartlepool United were beaten at Sutton United. MI News & Sport Ltd

“Individual performances have not been good enough and as a team we’ve not been good enough.

“I take responsibility for the team and the playing style. Overall it’s not been a good enough start.

“We’ve got to try and win matches. We’ve got to have a bit more about us and a bit more steel.

“I know how the game works. I’ve been in it long enough to understand if you don't win, pressure becomes a key factor.

“Am I daft? No, I’m not. I understand I need to win games.”

And the Pools boss has admitted he will find out more about the characters within his dressing room in what he says is the most concerning run of form of his managerial career.

“I don’t think I have had a run like this before, so it’s concerning because my job is to come here and win games and it’s not happening at this moment in time and I understand that,” said Hartley.

“I don’t shy away from it. I’ll always be upfront about it and honest with you and I'll be honest with the supporters.

“I’m the manager and I take responsibility at the end of the day.

Hartley added: “When the chips are down you realise about people and what they’re about and their character.