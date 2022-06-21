Tumilty, 25, joins on a free transfer after leaving Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers at the end of the season.

The right sided defender has spent his career north of the border and is familiar with Pools manager Paul Hartley from their time together at Falkirk during the 2017/18 campaign.

Tumilty becomes Hartley’s second signing since being appointed as Pools’ new boss after the signing of goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Reghan Tumilty. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Former Dundee United and Ross County defender Tumilty helps bolster the number of outfield options available to Hartley and will provide competition to Jamie Sterry in the fullback area.

Speaking on his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium Tumilty said: “I’m delighted to sign for Hartlepool United. This is a great opportunity to play in the EFL and also work with Paul once again.

"When I was aware of the interest, there was only one club I wanted to sign for. I have seen videos and photos of how great these fans can be and I can't wait to get started.”

Pools boss Hartley also commented on the move outlining Tumilty’s versatility as one of the key factors in bringing him to the Suit Direct Stadium.

"Reghan is someone I've worked with before. He’s a great character and hungry for success.