Maguire joined Pools this week following his Lincoln City exit but is not included to face Crewe as Hartley’s side return to action following the weekend postponement.

Maguire is one of three notable absentees which also includes Jamie Sterry and Mohamad Sylla.

But there is some positive news for Pools as striker Josh Umerah returns to the line-up having missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Josh Umerah returns for Hartlepool United to face Crewe Alexandra. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Umerah picked up the injury in the defeat at Leyton Orient but leads the line against Crewe.

Mikael Ndjoli is also back in the Pools squad after suffering a hamstring setback.

Captain Nicky Featherstone misses out as he awaits to see a specialist for an ankle injury while full-back Sterry also continues to miss out with a foot injury.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Menayese, Lacey, Murray, Paterson, Niang, Cooke, Crawford, McDonald, Umerah