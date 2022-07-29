Reports this week suggested a deal had been agreed with the National League club for the Australian full-back to leave the Suit Direct Stadium with confirmation of that transfer coming early on Friday.

Ogle has featured quite regularly in pre-season under Hartley owing to a number of injuries and a lack of numbers within the squad, with the 23-year-old also covering at centre-back.

But Ogle has now put pen to paper on a permanent deal with the Iron with Hartley admitting the strength in-depth available to him at right-back was a deciding factor.

Reagan Ogle has completed a move to Scunthorpe United. Picture by FRANK REID

“We’re very well covered [in that area of the pitch],” explained Hartley.

“I spoke to him about three or four weeks ago. He hasn't played a lot of football over the last period of time and with us bringing Reghan [Tumilty] in, and obviously we’ve got [Jamie] Sterry there, he’s going to find it difficult to get game time.

“He’s been a top professional. He’s a lovely boy. He works hard, he’s a good athlete. But we felt we’re really strong in that area.

“We felt if there was an opportunity, he may like to take it.

“We didn’t force him out the door, that’s for sure, but he wants to play. He’s a young man and he’s got an opportunity to go and get some minutes and game time.”

The deal, which Scunthorpe have disclosed as a free transfer, sees Ogle make the step down to the National League with the Australian himself admitting it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

“I had a good chat with the gaffer and Tony [McMahon] and their pitch to me was that they’re looking to bounce back into the league and are throwing everything at it.

“I thought it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“It’s been stop-start in terms of minutes on a regular basis, but that’s why I’m here.