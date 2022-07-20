Paul Hartley was keen to take the positives in Hartlepool United's pre-season defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools were narrowly beaten by the Championship side thanks to Jack Vale’s goal 10 minutes from time.

But Rovers didn’t have things all their own way with Pools twice being denied by the woodwork on the night.

Jake Hastie cut inside onto his left before hitting a rasping effort off the underside of the bar in the first half before defender Alex Lacey found himself unmarked in the six yard box from a corner but could only react quick enough to steer his effort off the bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn, too, hit the woodwork when Harry Leonard went around Ben Killip only to be denied by the foot of the post.

Killip kept the scores level midway through the second half when producing a brilliant save to keep out Sam Gallagher’s effort in what was an entertaining fixture.

And Pools boss Hartley was keen to take the positives from the display as we edge closer towards the start of the season.

“There’s been a lot of encouraging signs over the last couple of weeks.

“We had a lot of work without the ball, we’re playing against good players that are worth a lot of money. But in terms of the organisation and concentration levels and fitness we more than matched them,” said Hartley.

“I think we can certainly improve the squad. I think we can get better by being a little bit more creative in the final third but we’re still creating chances, we look good on the counter-attack.