Pools suffered a heavy defeat at Ewood Park as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Blackburn Rovers with Sylla making his first appearance for the club.

The French midfielder spent last season in the National League with Aldershot Town and signed a one-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sylla’s night was cut somewhat short as he was forced off with an injury late in the game, with Nicky Featherstone coming onto replace him, and manager Hartley has given an update on the midfielder

Mohamad Sylla made his Hartlepool United debut against Blackburn Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It was more cramp [than anything],” he said.

“He’s behind in fitness and work. He’s not done an awful lot but we just felt we’d throw him in tonight.

“He got a good period of the game. I didn’t really want to change the subs, I just wanted to try and keep the team on the park for as long as I could but obviously I had to change it a bit to try and get something out of the game and try and score a goal.

“I wouldn’t have made any changes but unfortunately I had to.

Hartley added: “He’s settled in fine. It was never going to be an easy game for him.