Wes McDonald makes his Hartlepool United debut against Tranmere Rovers. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

McDonald became manager Paul Hartley’s 15th summer signing recently after he joined the club following a spell with Morecambe last season.

McDonald is the only change Hartley makes to his starting XI from the weekend defeat at Northampton Town with the winger coming in for midfielder Mohamad Sylla.

Sylla drops to the bench with Callum Cooke expected to join captain Nicky Featherstone in midfield as McDonald and Jake Hastie flank Josh Umerah, who opened his Pools account in the defeat at Sixfields.

Hartley continues with three centre-backs in Rollin Menayese, Alex Lacey and Euan Murray with Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson as wing-backs.

Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor returns to the squad on the bench after being left out at Northampton.

Mark Shelton and Tom Crawford both miss out on Hartley’s squad of 18.

Former Pools defender Neill Byrne starts for Tranmere.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Lacey, Murray, Ferguson, Featherstone, Cooke, Hastie, McDonald, Umerah