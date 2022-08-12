Paul Hartley hints at possible transfer breakthrough for Hartlepool United

Paul Hartley is confident Hartlepool United are closing in on adding to their attacking ranks.

By Joe Ramage
Friday, 12th August 2022, 1:32 pm

Pools travel to Northampton Town looking for their first win and their first goal of the season after Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup.

Pools have yet to find the back of the net in their opening three games but Hartley has hinted there could be a new arrival in the final third soon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I think we’re pretty close on one or two at the top end of the pitch,” revealed Hartley.

Paul Hartley has given a transfer update ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to Northampton Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Hopefully we can get that done. It’s really important that we’re more of a threat at the top end of the pitch.

“We’ve created some chances, but not enough, and then you need to be ruthless and take your chances.

“That is the key place for us, which is obvious. But it’s the hardest place to get. If we can get a couple in there well be OK throughout the season.”

