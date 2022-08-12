Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools travel to Northampton Town looking for their first win and their first goal of the season after Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup.

Pools have yet to find the back of the net in their opening three games but Hartley has hinted there could be a new arrival in the final third soon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I think we’re pretty close on one or two at the top end of the pitch,” revealed Hartley.

Paul Hartley has given a transfer update ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to Northampton Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Hopefully we can get that done. It’s really important that we’re more of a threat at the top end of the pitch.

“We’ve created some chances, but not enough, and then you need to be ruthless and take your chances.