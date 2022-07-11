Sterry and Murray both missed Pools’ resounding 6-0 win over Billingham Synthonia on Saturday with Reghan Tumilty and Reagan Ogle each enjoying 45 minutes at right back while Mouhamed Niang and Alex Lacey completed 90 minutes together in the centre of defence.

Sterry was forced off late in Pools’ pre-season defeat to Hibernian in Portugal last month with Hartley suggesting last week the former Newcastle United man had been struggling with a slight knock and that he was a doubt for the fixture with Billingham Synthonia.

And despite the 26-year-old being present at Stokesley Sports Club at the weekend, he did not feature in the fixture with the non-league side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Sterry missed Hartlepool United's pre-season win over Billingham Synthonia. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He’s been injured, but he’s back in on Monday,” Hartley explained to The Mail.

“He did some running with the group but he’s back in on Monday so that will be pleasing, but we’re strong in both full-back areas just now.”

Meanwhile Murray, who arrived from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock last month, also missed the game as the defender continues to struggle with a hamstring issue.

And Hartley has suggested the 28-year-old will need to be assessed ahead of the trip to Marske.