Paul Hartley made to rue Hartlepool United's missed opportunity against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hastie raced clear on goal half an hour into an even contest before being denied by Ross Doohan, and it was a chance which would ultimately mean Pools would have to settle for a point.

Pools have now drawn a blank in front of goal in three of their opening four league games this season with Hartley keen to see his side be more ruthless in front of goal.

Asked what the message was to Hastie after the game, Hartley told The Mail: “Just be a little bit more clinical.

“He’s in control of the situation. It’s what we try and work on, to pass it into the net, just with a little bit more guile.

“It’s easier said than done because its a split moment and sometimes you’ve just got to react, but it was wonderful chance.

“Listen, the keeper makes a good save, but it’s a real chance and it’s a fine line. Sometimes you only get one moment in a game and you have to take it.

“I think you’re always looking to win your home games,” Hartley added.

“It was a tough game. There wasn’t a lot of quality in the game. We had a great chance but our quality wasn’t as good tonight as what it should be. We didn’t create much.