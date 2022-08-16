Paul Hartley left to rue Hartlepool United missed opportunity in Tranmere Rovers stalemate
Paul Hartley has called for his side to show more guile in front of goal after Jake Hastie spurned a golden opportunity to give Hartlepool United their first win of the season against Tranmere Rovers.
Hastie raced clear on goal half an hour into an even contest before being denied by Ross Doohan, and it was a chance which would ultimately mean Pools would have to settle for a point.
Pools have now drawn a blank in front of goal in three of their opening four league games this season with Hartley keen to see his side be more ruthless in front of goal.
Asked what the message was to Hastie after the game, Hartley told The Mail: “Just be a little bit more clinical.
“He’s in control of the situation. It’s what we try and work on, to pass it into the net, just with a little bit more guile.
“It’s easier said than done because its a split moment and sometimes you’ve just got to react, but it was wonderful chance.
“Listen, the keeper makes a good save, but it’s a real chance and it’s a fine line. Sometimes you only get one moment in a game and you have to take it.
“I think you’re always looking to win your home games,” Hartley added.
“It was a tough game. There wasn’t a lot of quality in the game. We had a great chance but our quality wasn’t as good tonight as what it should be. We didn’t create much.
“The pleasing thing is we keep a clean sheet but I think it's the top end where we’ve got to do better.”