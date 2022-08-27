Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hartley gave his reaction as Hartlepool United's poor start to the season continued at Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

The League Two leaders secured a 4-2 success over Pools who were plagued by a number of defensive errors throughout the afternoon, much to Hartley’s frustration.

Pools were behind inside five minutes after being undone by a ball over the top, which resulted in the returning Euan Murray being penalised for a foul on Charlie Kelman as George Moncur converted from the spot.

Pools did find an equaliser through Wes McDonald when he cleverly escaped the Orient defence to find the bottom corner on the half-hour mark, before Pools were again found wanting defensively with Kelman on hand to punish them seven minutes before half-time.

Things got worse for Pools shortly after the restart when Paul Smyth added a third after initially being denied by Ben Killip.

Josh Umerah gave Pools a glimmer of hope from the spot before Ruel Sotiriou re-established the O’s two goal advantage soon after with Hartley left to ponder another disappointing afternoon.

“We’ve not been good enough from the first game of the season,” said Hartley.

“We’re conceding too many goals. We’ve conceded the most in the league so that tells its own story.

“We’ve still got time in the window, we still want to try and reinforce the team and we have to.