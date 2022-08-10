Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Shelton makes his first start of the season. Picture by FRANK REID

Jack Hamilton is handed his full debut as he leads the attack for Pools at Ewood Park, while new signing Mohamad Sylla makes his debut in midfield after during late last week having left Aldershot Town in the summer.

Brody Paterson is also handed his first start for the club while Ben Killip keeps his place in goal, with Rollin Menayese and Euan Murray continuing in defence.

Mouhamed Niang also retains his spot in the side from the goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor makes his second start for Pools while Mark Shelton and Tom Crawford make their first starts of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Menayese, Murray, Niang, Paterson, Sylla, Shelton, Crawford, Taylor, Hamilton