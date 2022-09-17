Jamie Sterry returns to the Hartlepool United match day squad. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Hartlepool United are still in search of their first league win of the season as they visit a Sutton side who have won three of their last four games in all competitions.

Pools have been denied that first three points of the season late in each of their last two games against Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra.

But Hartley has kept faith with the side who were held by Crewe, with the only change in the squad coming on the bench as Jamie Sterry returns to the 18 in place of Joe Grey with Chris Maguire still absent.

It means Reghan Tumilty continues at full-back despite a knock in the draw with Crewe, while Callum Cooke keeps his spot in midfield after his return from a tendonitis issue in his knee.

Josh Umerah leads attack after grabbing his third goal of the season from the penalty spot in midweek.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Menayese, Murray, Lacey, Paterson, Niang, Cooke, Crawford, McDonald, Umerah