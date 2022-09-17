Paul Hartley names his starting XI to face Sutton United as ex-Newcastle United defender returns to the squad
Paul Hartley has named his starting XI to face Sutton United at the VBS Community Stadium.
Hartlepool United are still in search of their first league win of the season as they visit a Sutton side who have won three of their last four games in all competitions.
Pools have been denied that first three points of the season late in each of their last two games against Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra.
But Hartley has kept faith with the side who were held by Crewe, with the only change in the squad coming on the bench as Jamie Sterry returns to the 18 in place of Joe Grey with Chris Maguire still absent.
It means Reghan Tumilty continues at full-back despite a knock in the draw with Crewe, while Callum Cooke keeps his spot in midfield after his return from a tendonitis issue in his knee.
Most Popular
-
1
Middlesbrough news: Boro-linked striker addresses speculation, released Swansea City man joins new club
-
2
Is this how Hartlepool United will line-up against Sutton United as ex-Bradford City man continues in midfield in predicted XI
-
3
Supercomputer: Hartlepool United's predicted finish as search for first win goes on - plus where Gillingham, Stockport County, Colchester United, Harrogate Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
Josh Umerah leads attack after grabbing his third goal of the season from the penalty spot in midweek.