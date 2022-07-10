Pools made the trip to the Synners’ new temporary home at Stokesley Sports Club after the non-league side were on the brink of extinction due to what was described as a ‘devastating funding cut’ earlier this year.

The Northern League division two side are heading into their centenary year but were left on the brink and forced into an urgent plea for donations to help save the club.

The Synners have an illustrious history within the North East non-league scene, including their connection with Brian Clough who made a handful of appearances for the club as a youth.

Hartlepool United supporters turned out in their numbers to help Billingham Synthonia. Picture by FRANK REID

But financial concerns have troubled the Teesside outfit for a number of years after they were forced to leave their home of almost six decades in 2017 when playing their final fixture at Central Avenue due to unsustainable running costs.

The 2016/17 season would have its highs for Synners however as they reached the final of the Durham Challenge Cup, which took place at Pools’ Suit Direct Stadium, in a game they would eventually lose 2-0 against a quadruple winning South Shields side.

But with the club having slipped into division two of the Northern League and those financial issues returning, a pre-season fixture with Pools was able to bring some much needed revenue into the club with a healthy attendance being made from the travelling contingent.

“It was a great day for the fans. They turned out in big numbers as we’d expect,” said Hartley.

Paul Hartley watched his side claim a comfortable win over Billingham Synthonia. Picture by FRANK REID

“You want to try and look after the smaller clubs. They've had some problems and with us being able to bring a good support down here we hope they can raise as much money as they can towards what is a good cause.”

Hartley could be seen before the game talking and introducing himself to supporters who got a first glimpse of their new side in the flesh in what was a comfortable afternoon for Pools.

Alex Lacey opened the scoring inside five minutes before fellow new signing Jake Hastie added an eye-catching second.

Marcus Carver scored a quickfire double with Tom Crawford adding a fifth before the break.

Teenager Joe Grey rounded off the scoring with Pools’ sixth in the second half.

“It was important to go and speak to them and get a feel for them,” said Hartley.

“They’re passionate fans who want to see their team do well. They want to have players who give it everything every week with a great attitude but we had good numbers today and hopefully they’ll keep backing us.”

Billingham Synthonia released a statement after the game thanking Pools for the fixture, insisting it will be a day which will live long in the memory for the club.

“We are immensely appreciative of Stephen Hobin, Paul Hartley, the HUFC players and staff for coming down to Stokesley to play us in a pre-season friendly,” the statement read.

“It is great to see a professional outfit care about the non-league scene within the area.