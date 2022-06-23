Hartley is no stranger to fixtures release day having spent around 20-years as a player and could be forgiven for not placing as much emphasis on the fixtures being released.

But this season is a little different for Hartley and having taken over as Pools’ new boss this month the 45-year-old admits he would love to be handed a home game for his first official game in charge of the club, and his first game as a manager in English football.

“I would love that. I think it would be great,” Hartley told The Mail.

Paul Hartley is hoping for a home fixture to start the 2022/23 campaign. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“I do believe we’d take a good away support [if we are away] but it would be great if we get our first game here at home and we can pack the stadium out and get the place rocking.”

Pools kicked off their return to the Football League with a home victory over Crawley Town last year thanks to a fine late strike by Gavan Holohan.

Victory over Crawley would be one of nine wins in the league at the Suit Direct Stadium throughout the season as Pools secured their EFL status in 17th place.

The new season gets under way on July 30 and will run until the weekend of May 6, 2023.