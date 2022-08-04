The Pools boss has been consistent in his message about the need to improve his squad, particularly after their opening day defeat at Walsall.

Hartley has already brought in 13 new players at the Suit Direct Stadium as the summer rebuild at Pools continues.

And Hartley has suggested the club have made ‘three or four’ enquiries about players this week, with the hope of a breakthrough in the near future.

Paul Hartley believes Hartlepool United are close to making their 14th summer signing. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I think we’re pretty close to getting another player in,” Hartley revealed.

“We’re still looking to add more in at the top end of the pitch but it’s the most difficult area to try and get people in.

“We’ve enquired about three or four players this week who we’d like to get in, but it’s not easy.