Paul Hartley shares concern over Hartlepool United's winless start to the season following Bradford City defeat
Paul Hartley admits his side have to ‘quickly’ find a way to fix things as Hartlepool United suffered defeat against Bradford City.
Pools are without a win this season after the Bantams eased to a 3-1 victory at the Suit Direct Stadium thanks to Andy Cook’s second half double.
The visitors took the lead early in the game through Crystal Palace loan midfielder Scott Banks when he curled in left-footed from just inside the area.
But Pools were able to enjoy some joy after David Ferguson got on the end of Jake Hastie’s deep cross to head in Pools’ first home goal of the season to level things up little over 10 minutes later.
But Hartley believes his side were not good enough in the second half as Bradford were able to capitalise through two fine strikes from Cook to condemn Pools to their third defeat in five league games this season as their winless start continued.
“I’m concerned about not winning games, that’s the disappointing thing, and we’ve got to try and get it fixed quickly,” explained Hartley.
“I’ve been in this position before. We just need to find a bit more.
“We need a bit more steel, a bit more desire and a bit more quality.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Hartley added.
“We need to work on the training ground. We need to be better and do the basics better.
“We’ve got a good week of training ahead of us. We’ve got to then try and pick a team who can win the game next week.”