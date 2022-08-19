Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools welcome the Bantams for their second home fixture of the week following a goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, with Hartley’s side still without a win this season.

Hartley was forced into a half-time change in that stalemate with Tranmere after defender Murray picked up a dead leg which saw Pools then transition into a back four for the second half.

But Murray will be given the maximum period of time to force Hartley’s decision when it comes to his team selection against Bradford as the Scotsman looks to continue his 100 per cent starting record for the club this season.

Euan Murray will be given a chance to prove his fitness for Hartlepool United ahead of Bradford City match. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“I think we just need to see how Muzza is over the next 24 hours,” said Hartley.

“It’s a bit of a dead leg, but we’ll give him until the last minute to see if he’s OK.”

Murray’s central defensive partner Alex Lacey was also troubled during midweek having been forced to complete the full 90 minutes for Pools despite feeling unwell.

The 29-year-old was part of a resolute defensive performance as Pools earned their second straight clean sheet at the Suit Direct Stadium and looks set to continue this weekend with Hartley suggesting he appears to be over the worst of his illness.

Joe Grey has not featured since the pre-season draw with Sunderland last month. Picture by Martin Swinney

“He looks OK. He looks nice and healthy,” revealed Hartley.

“I think it was just one of those 24 hour bugs, maybe it was something he ate, but he managed to get through the game. But he’s a lot better.”

Meanwhile, long-term absentees Joe Grey and Mikael Ndjoli continue their return to full fitness, with Ndjoli set to feature in full training today ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Ndjoli suffered a hamstring injury in the lead up to Pools’ season opener at Walsall while Grey is further behind on his road to recovery from a calf issue.

“Mika will probably join in with the group [on Friday],” said Hartley.