Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool looked to be edging nearer a second successive win in the National League – and a response from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Chester – when Emmanuel Dieseruvwe spectacularly gave Askey’s side the lead in the second half.

Dieseruvwe scored his ninth goal of the season with an overhead kick as Pools appeared on track to solidify their spot in the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey’s side had opportunities to extend their lead as the second half opened up before an incredible collapse saw Aldershot take all three points home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Askey left angered by Hartlepool United's National League defeat at Aldershot Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Aldershot scored twice within less than a minute as the clocked ticked into the final 10 minutes of the game at the EBB Stadium.

The home side were able to win back possession in a dangerous area on the left where Ollie Harfield whipped in a fine cross for substitute Kwame Thomas to slide home before the Shots took the lead almost immediately from the kick off.

Alex Lacey’s floated ball forward was cut out as the home side pieced together two first-time passes to see Josh Stokes race clear on goal and turn the game on its head and condemn Pools to defeat – leaving Askey perplexed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think you can pick the bones out of it, I’m just furious how we’ve ended up losing the game,” Askey explained to BBC Radio Tees.

"The first half we weren't good enough. The second half we came out and played a bit better, got the goal and had opportunities to make it more, which we didn’t take.

“But the goals we gave away are horrendous again. It comes down to individual mistakes.

"There was nothing wrong, I don’t think, with the team shape, it just beggars belief how we managed to do what we’ve done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey continued: “It just seems as though when we get on the pitch we’re bottling it. I don’t know why.

"We’ve seen at times where they look good players, and then other times you just wonder whether it’s the same player.

"The big thing today was the manner of the goals we’ve conceded. It just shouldn’t have happened.

"The first goal we should clear into their half of the pitch and we’re trying to pass it under pressure, there’s no need to when we’re one up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Giving the ball away in that position put them in and the second goal is just horrendous. How you can do what we’ve done there I just don’t know. I can’t ever remember a team doing that.

“It’s the simplest thing. The majority of people who play football wouldn’t do that, at all levels I’m talking about, not just the professional level. It just beggars belief. I can’t believe what happened. Things like that shouldn’t happen.