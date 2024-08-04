1 . Joel Dixon - 6

Got his feet in a muddle on one occasion early on and appeared slightly indecisive when allowing a cross to flash across the face of his goal. Nothing he could have done about any of the goals, although he got his fingertips to Alex Mighten's second, Forest's third. Made one smart save to thwart Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor, although Pools hesitated when dealing with the rebound and allowed midfielder Fin Back to charge through and score from close range. Photo: Frank Reid