1. Joel Dixon - 6
Got his feet in a muddle on one occasion early on and appeared slightly indecisive when allowing a cross to flash across the face of his goal. Nothing he could have done about any of the goals, although he got his fingertips to Alex Mighten's second, Forest's third. Made one smart save to thwart Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor, although Pools hesitated when dealing with the rebound and allowed midfielder Fin Back to charge through and score from close range. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds - 7
Got forward well, producing one eye-catching drive in the first half before feeding Luke Charman in a promising position. One nice moment of skill to beat the impressive Mightens, although he almost took a rather comical tumble moments later. Most importantly, he continues to look fit and strong while showing no signs of any sort of mental hangover after almost 11 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall - 6
One crucial defensive intervention in the first half to take the ball off the toes of Mightens, who was poised to strike. As ever, he organised well and dominated the highly rated Taylor in the first half. The defence became stretched and, understandably as Sarll began to make changes, looked a bit unsettled in the second half and Taylor, who was on loan at Wycombe last season, began to find some pockets of space. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Manny Onariase - 6
Was taken off at half time with a slight niggle, although Sarll suggested it was just a precaution. Made one loose defensive header which went unpunished but was otherwise solid and sensible, defending patiently and winning his fair share of duels. Photo: Frank Reid